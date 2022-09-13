Council of Europe ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in reconciliation efforts

Reports of escalating armed hostilities around the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are very alarming, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said in a statement.

“Disagreements between Council of Europe member States must be resolved peacefully through negotiations. Recent direct contacts between the highest authorities of both countries were promising and should be continued,” she added.

“When entering the Council of Europe, Armenia and Azerbaijan committed to resolve the conflict peacefully. That commitment must be respected. The Council of Europe is ready to assist in reconciliation efforts which contribute to achieving a peaceful settlement,” the Secretary General said.