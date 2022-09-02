Nobel laureate Donna Strickland lectures at Armenian-Russian University

Nobel laureate, renowned physicist Donna Strickland offered a lecture on “Generation of high-intensity ultrafast optical pulses” at the Armenian-Russian University today within the framework of the international school dedicated to modern applications of optics and photonics (MAOP-2022).



Hayk Sargsyan, director of the Engineering-Physics Institute of the Armenian-Russian University, and Davit Hayrapetyan, the head of the Chair of General Physics and Quantum Nanostructures of the University, made opening remarks.

“It is a great honor for us to host you at the Armenian-Russian University. You are the second Nobel laureate in physics whom we have the honor to host at our university. The first was the Nobel Prize laureate Zhores Alfiorov, who gave a lecture on “Semiconductor revolution in the 21st century” on October 11, 2011,” Hayk Sargsyan noted.

Donna Strickland has arrived in Armenia to participate in the Starmus Vi festival of science and arts. The guests will offer lectures at different educational establishments of Armenia.

Armenia will host the Starmus Festival VI” festival entitled “50 years on Mars” September 5-10.

The event will be held under the auspices of the President and Prime Minister of Armenia.

Leading scientists, astronauts, famous musicians and artists are expected to take part in the festival, creating new opportunities for cooperation for Armenia.

For a week Armenia will turn into an international center of technologies, science, music and arts.



