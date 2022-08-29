Families of Surmalu blast victims to receive compensation

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has developed and put into circulation a bill on providing assistance to the families of the victims of the blast at Surmalu trade center, the Ministry told Armenpress.

“The circle of those eligible for the assistance has been clarified. The assistance will be provided to the families of those who died in the explosion and those who sustained injuries, were maimed, and were treated for these injuries in hospitals. Upon receiving recommendations from our partner ministries we will mention the size of the assistance and procedural details,” the Ministry said.

Seventeen people were killed as a powerful explosion and fire ripped through Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan earlier this month.