An armed man, who broke into Masis City Hall, has been found dead. Police say he committed a suicide.

Shots were fired during negotiations with an armed intruder in Masis Municipality.



The officers of the special police department, led by the first deputy chief of the RA police, Aram Hovhannisyan, entered and found the body of Edward Margaryan, 36, with a gunshot wound in the head.

No casualties were reported among the police.