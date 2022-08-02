Forbes recommends travelers to visit “captivating natural wonders” in Armenia

Forbes has included the Khosrov Forest State Reserve and the Khosrov Forest State Reserve in Armenia among the five “captivating natural wonders” to visit in the Caucasus.

“While the first national park is widely agreed to have been established in 1872, Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve has Yellowstone beat by roughly 1,500 years, first established in the 300s by King Khosrov III the Small to serve as a royal hunting ground and haven for native species. In the modern era, this expanse of juniper and oak forest is renowned for its high diversity of flora and fauna, with a particularly interesting array of iconic predators. Gray wolves, Eurasian lynx, and brown bears all call the park home, while lucky visitors may be able to catch a glimpse of one of the few remaining Persian leopards that still exist in Armenia,” Forbes writes of Armenia’s Khosrov reserve.

Officially elevated to national park status in 2002, the sprawling Dilijan National Park offers vast forests, indigenous fauna, and centuries-old structures right in the heart of Armenia.

“While the region is rife with typical Armenian mammals, birds, and amphibians, one of the most prominent draws for tourism stems from the area’s human inhabitants. Dilijan is home to a wealth of historic religious structures including the ornate Haghartsin Monastery as well as Goshavank, a massive complex that was built roughly 800 years ago. After exploring the pristine wilderness of the park, visitors are welcome to spend a couple of hours strolling around Dilijan, an idyllic town that’s popular thanks to its charming Armenian architecture and high concentration of spas,” Forbes notes.