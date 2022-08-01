Cyprus Airways plans Armenia route

Cyprus Airways has announced plans to launch a new scheduled route to Yerevan, Armenia, RoutesOnline reports.

The service from Larnaca (LCA) to Yerevan’s Zvartnots International ({{EVN})) will operate twice a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. Although the airline has not confirmed the start date, it said flights would be seasonal.

The Larnaca-Yerevan route is currently served nonstop by Wizz Air, which flies three times per week using a mix of A321 and A321neo aircraft. According to the schedules, the ULCC plans to increase frequencies to 6X-weekly by early September.

Greece’s Aegean Airlines also offers a one-stop option between Larnaca and Yerevan via Athens (ATH).