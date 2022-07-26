Space for All: Armenia to participate in 73rd International Astronautical Congress

Armenia will participate in the 73rd International Astronautical Congress with a joint pavilion․ The

Ministry of High-Tech Industry is now accepting applications for participation in the Congress to be held in Paris on September 18-22.

An exhibition titled “Space for All” will also be held within the framework of the conference.

The exhibition is open to organizations operating in the space sector, as well as high-tech firms that can expand their activities in the space sector.

Taking into account the scale and format of the event, the Ministry plans to present Armenian solutions in space and high-tech fields at the exhibition organized during the event.

Organizations willing to participate in the exhibition should fill in the application here.

The world’s premier global space event is organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

Founded in 1951, the Federation is the world’s leading space advocacy body with 433 members in 72 countries, including all leading space agencies, companies, research institutions, universities, societies, associations, institutes and museums worldwide.

IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space.