Levon Aronian wins FTX Road to Miami

Levon Aronian needed just three games on Sunday to wrap up victory in the FTX Road to Miami, adding the $25,000 top prize to his $5,500 earnings from the Prelims. Wei Yi came out all guns blazing, but a late blunder in the first game left him with an almost impossible task, Chess24 reports.

Levon Aronian finished 7th in the Prelims but ultimately won 7 games and lost just one on the way to triumph in the knockout stages. In the final he won three games, all with the black pieces.

Asked what most satisfied him with his victory, he commented: “The steady improvement, I think! Of course I didn’t really deserve to be Top 8 because my play was very, very poor, and then after that I think I got myself together and I think I played better.”