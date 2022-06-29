Sev Ohanian, Natalie Qasabian and Jack Edjourian invited to join the Oscar’s Academy



Three Armenians, Sev Ohanian, Natalie Qasabian, and Jack Edjourian, have been extended membership invitations to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Armenian Film Society informs.

Sev Ohanian and Natalie Qasabian were both invited under the Producers branch. Sev’s credits include “Run” and “Searching.” Natalie’s credits include – “Run” and “All about Nina.”

Jack Edjourian was invited under the Visual Effects branch. His credits include “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tenet.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended invitations to 397 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar®️ nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2022.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity remains a priority.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers, and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.