Canada to open an Embassy in Armenia

Canada will open an Embassy in Armenia․ Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the plans at a press conference today.

“Following the mission and report of Stéphane Dion, Canada’s Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe and Ambassador to Germany, on ways to increase Canadian support for Armenian democracy, Canada will open a full embassy with a resident ambassador in Armenia, allowing for stronger bilateral ties and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy,” Minister Joly said.

Canada is opening an embassy in Armenia. This will allow for stronger ties between our countries and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy.🇦🇲🇨🇦



As the rules that ensured stability & security are challenged, Canada will work to protect peace & democracy globally. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 29, 2022

“After decades of tireless and consistent advocacy by the ANCC and its grassroots supporters across Canada, we are extremely gratified to witness this momentous achievement,” the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) said in a Facebook post.

“This is a milestone for both countries, as much as it is for Armenian-Canadians who have been staunch advocates for increased Canadian presence in Armenia, and for long-lasting relations between Ottawa and Yerevan,” the Committee continued.

“We thank the Government for its decision to finally establish an embassy in Armenia. We remain committed to continuing our advocacy to ensure that the views and opinions of the Armenian-Canadian community are well-represented as we continue working with the Government of Canada on the next steps of this important initiative,” ANCC said.