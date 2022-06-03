Canadian FM receives Special Envoy Dion’s report on ways to support Armenian democracy

Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that the Honourable Stéphane Dion, Ambassador to Germany and Special Envoy to the European Union and Europe, has submitted his report on increasing Canadian support for Armenian democracy. Special Envoy Dion produced the report following a fact-finding mission to Armenia from February 24 to March 2, 2022.

Canada and Armenia are long-time partners and are both committed to advancing democratic progress. Given this, Special Envoy Dion’s recommendations centre on increasing Canada-Armenia partnerships by:

establishing regular consultations,

strengthening Armenia’s democratic institutions,

supporting Armenian NGOs,

growing Armenia’s engagement with multilateral institutions,

increasing Canada’s engagement with the vibrant Armenian diaspora and;

promoting inclusive economic growth.

Special Envoy Dion assessed the best ways Canada could support Armenians in their efforts to improve their democracy. He conducted consultations with a wide range of stakeholders in Armenia, including senior members of Armenia’s government, Canada, Europe, and the United States, as well as with representatives of civil society groups, international organizations, business communities and the media.

Special Envoy Dion concluded that it is entirely possible for Canada to have a positive and significant influence in the advancement of democracy in Armenia through a realistic and well-targeted strategy that focuses on increased administrative support for the National Assembly of Armenia and a permanent Canadian presence in Armenia.

Minister Joly thanked Special Envoy Dion for his critical work including the recommendations put forward in his report. Canada is resolute in its support of Armenian democracy.

“Canada is proud to accompany Armenia in the realization of its democratic ambitions. Special Envoy Dion’s report lays out the concrete measures that will be critical to support Armenians in improving their democracy and their quality of life,” Mélanie Joly said.