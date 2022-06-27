Yerevan Mayor in France on official visit

At the invitation of Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan, Lyon Mayor Grégory Doucet and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, the delegation led by Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan will pay an official visit to Yerevan’s partner cities from June 26 to July 7.

During the visits the Yerevan Mayor will take part in events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Yerevan-Marseille partnership, the fourth conference of the Armenian-French decentralized cooperation in Lyon and will hold meeting with his counterparts.

The members of the Yerevan delegation will also visit a number of urban management structures.