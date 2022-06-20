Cristiano Ronaldo’s £1.7million Bugatti Veyron crashes into a wall in Majorca

One of the two luxury cars Cristiano Ronaldo had shipped to Majorca for his family summer holiday has been involved in an accident, the Daily Mail reports.

The Man United striker’s £1.7million 900 horsepower Bugatti Veyron is said to have crashed in the east coast resort of Sa Coma.

An employee of the footballer, rather than Cristiano himself, is said to have been driving the vehicle at the time.

The accident happened around 11am this morning.

Police are investigating the incident but have not yet made any comment.

The driver was unharmed but the front of Cristiano’s expensive motor was damaged.

Cristiano jetted to Majorca with his five children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on June 14.

They are renting a luxury home at the foot of the Tramuntana Mountains and enjoying days out on Cristiano’s super yacht.