Global tech trends to be discussed during Orion Summit 2022 in Yerevan

The outstanding international and Armenian speakers of the Orion Summit 2022 will discuss the most urgent topics of the startup ecosystem.

Orion Summit 2022 will take place on June 22, 2022, in Yerevan, Matenadaran. The event will bring together world-class founders, investors, advisors, and professionals in technology, finance, business, and other fields.

Showcasing achievements of upcoming Armenian Unicorns; launching the M&A movement in the Armenian Startup Ecosystem; standing up Digital Julfa network and building the Bullish Armenian Market are the topics that will be discussed during Orion Summit 2022.

Lusine Yeghiazaryan, Chief Financial Officer at SADA, Google Cloud Partner, and a leading global provider of business and technology services has also joined the speakers. Lusine Yeghiazaryan will speak during the M&A panel that will focus on the growth and acceleration of the Armenian Startup Ecosystem. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with global offices across Canada, India, and Armenia, SADA has been named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for 5-years running, as well as ranking on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America’s Top 50 Workplaces.

The other panel will focus on the upcoming Armenian Unicorns’ progress during the last year. BAJ Accelerator program, which aims to support the development of 10 Armenian unicorns in the next 5-6 years, is at the core.