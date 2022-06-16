Armenia, Iran interested in expanding cooperation in energy and transport

The delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan was hosted by President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.



The meeting focused on Armenia-Iran multilateral cooperation, which is based on the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, close historical and cultural ties.



Outlining the ways to promote cooperation, the parties expressed readiness to continue the dialogue through joint efforts and to further enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

President Riaisi highlighted the cooperation of the legislatures in strengthening the existing warm relations between Armenia and Iran.



The interlocutors touched upon bilateral economic relations and implementation of joint infrastructure projects, the development of which has many preconditions.



Alen Simonyan said the Armenian side attaches great importance to the signing of mutual agreements in the fields of energy and transport.

“In the context of development of regional transport communications, the establishment of railway connection between Armenia and Iran is among the most important issues on our agenda,” said Alen Simonyan.

The Speaker briefed the Iranian President on the situation after the war unleashed by the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem against Artsakh, the humanitarian issues and the issue of preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage ​​of Nagorno Karabakh, which are currently under the control of Azerbaijan.



Alen Simonyan said that Azerbaijan is destroying its valuable heritage at the state level, and Iran can serve as an example for Azerbaijan in this regard.



The meeting highlighted Iran’s consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Armenian Parliament Speaker expressed conviction that the Armenian-Iranian cooperation has a great potential for development and expansion and pledged his willingness to support the development of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of two friendly peoples.

“We are friends of difficult days for all our friends, this is what we are guided by. On happy days, everyone can be by anyone’s side, but real friendship is shown in times of difficulty,” said Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.



Alen Simonyan conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and an invitation to pay an official visit to Armenia.



The Speaker also informed the Iranian President that a working group has already been set up in the National Assembly to simplify the legislation on the implementation of the joint work of the Armenia-Iran agenda.



The President noted that he had given relevant instructions to his staff to present initial proposals for establishing closer ties with Armenia.