Resident of Artsakh’s Berdzor, who had ended up on Azerbaijani side, returns through mediation of peacekeepers

The 69-year-old resident of Berdzor, who had lost his way and crossed to territory under Azerbaijani control, has been returned to the Armenian side, Artsakh Police inform.

On June 1, the police were alerted about the disappearance of the man.

As a result of the joint search operations carried out by the Kashatagh Regional Police Department and the staff of the Russian peacekeeping mission, it was revealed that the latter had lost his way and crossed to the Azerbaijani side.

As a result of the negotiations mediated by the peacekeepers, on June 9, at around 12:00, the citizen of Artsakh was handed over to the officers of the Kashatagh regional police department.

investigation into the details of the incident is under way.