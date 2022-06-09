Ombudswoman briefs US Deputy Assistant Secretary on human rights situation in Armenia

Human Rights Defender Christinne Grigoryan met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Kara C. McDonald․



During the meeting, the Defender presented the human rights situation in Armenia.



US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Cara McDonald congratulated Ms. Grigoryan on her responsible mission, then inquired about the ombudsman’s Priorities, and discussed human rights challenges.



Summing up the meeting, Cara McDonald expressed readiness for further cooperation.