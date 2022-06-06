Yerevan to host sitting of CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries

On June 17 Yerevan will host the regular sitting of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), chaired by Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council.

The meeting will address the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility, the neutralization of security challenges and threats to the CSTO member states, as well as other issues.

At the end of the sitting, the Chairman of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council and the Secretary General of the CSTO will make a statement.