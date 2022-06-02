Pashinyan, Raisi discuss opening of regional communications

During a phone conversation on Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on his recent meeting in Brussels with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the EU Council Charles Michel.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the opening of regional communications, the launching of delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the prospects for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Issues on bilateral agenda were also discussed. Special attention was paid to the issues related to the construction of the third Armenia-Iran power line, the North-South highway, and the energy sector. The interlocutors reaffirmed the invitations to each other to pay an official visit and agreed to pay reciprocal visits to the capitals of the two countries.