Armenian Defense Ministry refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again issued a statement, claiming that units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern and northeastern parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the evening of May 31.

The mentioned information does not correspond to the reality, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

“The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry said.

