Champions League: Liverpool want investigation into Paris match chaos

Liverpool have called for an investigation into the “unacceptable issues” faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed, the BBC reports.

Uefa delayed kick-off by more than 30 minutes, citing “security reasons”.

The match at the Stade de France in Paris did not start until 20:36 BST, with Real beating Liverpool 1-0.

Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said the organization of the match was a “shambles.”

Merseyside Police’s matchday officers tweeted that it was “the worst European match I’ve ever worked or experienced.”

They added: “I thought the behavior of the fans at the turnstiles was exemplary in shocking circumstances. You were not late 100%.”

Many claimed they had been at the stadium hours before kick-off but were stopped from getting into the ground.