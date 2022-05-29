Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win 14th Champions League title

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the 14th Champions League title.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior scored the only goal of the game at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

The Brazilian forward guided home Federico Valverde’s driven cross just shy of the hour after the Merseysiders had failed to find a way past the inspired Thibaut Courtois despite dominating for long periods.

UEFA delayed kick-off in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid by more than 30 minutes because of “security reasons.”

The match at the Stade de France in Paris was scheduled to get under way at 20:00 BST but did not start until 20:36 BST.