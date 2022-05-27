At least 24 killed in Iran building collapse

The number of people killed when an unfinished building collapsed in south-west Iran has risen to 24, state media say.

Dozens more were injured when the 10-storey Metropol office block in Abadan crashed to the ground on Monday.

Pictures showed that concrete floors and steel beams had fallen on to the street below, crushing several cars.

A search and rescue operation is continuing, and the cause of the collapse is being investigated.

At least 10 people are reported to have been arrested, including the Metropol’s owner, the building contractor, the mayor and two former mayors.