On May 23, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, regional developments and works on unblocking of transport communications were discussed.

Reference was made to the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan emphasized the ongoing role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.