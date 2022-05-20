The citizen is the key guarantor of democracy in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

The citizen is the key guarantor of democracy in the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian Forum of Democracy.

He noted that Armenia is the right place for holding the forum.

“The citizen of the Republic of Armenia knows that he is a decision-maker, that he is the main, key subject as provided by the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,” PM Pashinyan stated.

“The Republic of Armenia went through great shocks after the 44-day war in 2020, and it was the citizen of the Republic of Armenia who prevented the collapse of the statehood of the Republic of Armenia, the loss of sovereignty and independence,” he noted.

He pointed out two key questions – to what extent democracy is able to protect the country’s security and to what extent democracy is able to protect and preserve the sovereignty and independence of the country.

“The answer to the second question is unequivocal: democracy is the most important and key factor in preserving the sovereignty, guaranteeing and preserving the independence of the Republic of Armenia today. Our task is to prove that democracy is able to ensure the external and internal security of the country. In this regard, I would like to emphasize the importance of the peace agenda adopted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, for which the citizen of the Republic of Armenia has given a mandate,” Nikol Pashinyan continued.

In general, he said, “it’s very important to formulate and discuss the peace agenda with the logic that, in the end, the key decisions in the country are made by the citizen in accordance with the rules of democracy, the Constitution and the legislation.”

“It is very important that we provide complete and relevant information to the citizen so that he or she is sufficiently informed in making his or her decisions,” the Prime Minister said.