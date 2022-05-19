Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again disseminated misinformation, claiming that on May 19, units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border using different caliber firearms.
The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
