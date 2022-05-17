Contemporary Armenian writer Grigor Shashikyan awarded the Rückert Prize in Germany

Contemporary Armenian writer Grigor Shashikyan has been awarded the Rückert Prize in Germany, the Armenian Embassy in Germany informs.



Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany Viktor Yengibaryan attended the award ceremony at the Ehrenburg Palace.



This year, the Armenian language is the focus of the award ceremony. Hans-Herbert Hartan, Deputy Mayor of the city of Coburg offered opening remarks.

The Coburg Rückert Prize, in memory of the famous orientalist, poet, translator and linguist Friedrich Rückert, was awarded to Grigor Shashikyan for his novel Jesus’katze (The Cat of Jesus).

The novel was translated into German by Anahit Avagyan and Wiebke Zollmann. The event was accompanied by performances of Armenian miniatures and dance by the string quartet of the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Landestheater Coburg.



The Ambassador Yengibaryan signed the golden book of the city of Coburg.