Lithuania’s President to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

The President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda will pay visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 18–20, the President’s Office reports.

On May 18, Gitanas Nausėda will meet with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Presidents will discuss bilateral co-operation in the fields of energy and economy, the security situation in the Caucasus region, co-operation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU). The President of Lithuania will also meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Lithuanians living in in Azerbaijan.

On May 19-20, the President will meet in Yerevan with the President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, and the Speaker of the Parliament Alen Simonian. The security situation in the Caucasus region, democratic reform in the country, EU-Armenia cooperation in the Eastern Partnership format, as well as bilateral relations between Lithuania and Armenia will be discussed at the meetings. The President will also meet with Patriarch Karekin II of Armenia, the Lithuanian community, and lay a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.