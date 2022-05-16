Fly Arna releases a timelapse video of painting its first aircraft

Fly Arna completed the painting of its first aircraft and marked the occasion with a special a timelapse video that was released today summarizing the technical process of painting the aircraft from start to finish.

Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group’ s first aircraft has completed the paint job in a dedicated paint hangar in Ostrava in Czech Republic as the aircraft is now ready with Fly Arna’s livery and interior reflecting the young, modern and a value-driven national airline.