Chairman of Russia’s Accounts Chamber visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation Alexei Kudrin visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial today accompanied by the Chairman of the Audit Chamber of the Republic of Armenia Atom Janjughazyan.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan, who presented the history of the memorial. He also briefed the guests on the story of three khachkars placed in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, which are dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

The members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a moment of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions. At the end of the visit, Mr. Kudrin planted a silver fir tree in Memory Alley.