iGorts: 300 Diaspora specialists apply for work in Armenia’s public sector

Nearly 300 Diaspora Armenian professionals from 31 countries have applied for participation in the iGorts program, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs reports.

Applications have been received from Russia, the United States, Lebanon, Ukraine, Belgium, Iran, Canada, France, Germany, Belarus, Argentina, Switzerland, Norway Italy and other countries. Professionals from the Netherlands, Jordan, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and New Zealand have applied to the program for the first time.

The program provides an opportunity for specialists from the Diaspora to work in more than 25 departments in Armenia and Artsakh for a year, bringing their experience and knowledge, initiating new programs, and starting their careers in their Homeland.

All applicants have a bachelor’s degree with at least five years of professional experience or a master’s degree (or higher) with three years of professional experience. This year the applicants include graduates from Harvard, Bradford University, MSU, Columbia University, and UCLA.

This year the oldest applicant is 77 years old, and the average age of candidates for the program is 35 years.

After the final round, 50 specialists from the Diaspora will begin their career in Armenia in September 2022. The government of the Republic of Armenia will offer a round-trip air ticket, a monthly stipend of 336.000 AMD AMD to cover living expenses, emergency medical insurance, and a one-year residency status fee for the participants.

Over the past two years more than 100 specialists started their work in the public sector of Armenia and Artsakh, 70% of them decided to repatriate.

iGorts is the only state program in the history of Armenia that invites specialists from the Diaspora to help change Armenia’s administration system using their skills.