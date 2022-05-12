Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of trilateral statements

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the sitting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries as a result of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Russia on April 19-20.

The parties referred to the implementation of the commitments made in the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

Issues related to the formation of a commission on demarcation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The need to unblock economic ties and transport communications in the region was stressed.

Minister Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the steps taken to establish regional peace and stability and the settlement process with Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov exchanged views on the forthcoming trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the further strengthening of allied relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral dimensions.