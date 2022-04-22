Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin was also present at the meeting.

Attaching importance to the Armenia-EU cooperation, the Prime Minister praised the efforts of President of the European Council Charles Michel to establish stability in the region, which, together with the efforts of other international partners, contribute to regional dialogue. Reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to the agenda of democratic reforms, Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction with the allocation of € 2.6 billion to Armenia within the framework of the EU’s Eastern Partnership economic-investment plan and the implementation of development programs in our country.

Toivo Klaar thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for the assessments, reaffirmed the EU commitment to deepen the partnership with Armenia, to continue the efforts aimed at regional peace.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached at the April 6 meeting between the President of the European Council, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels. Issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the delimitation and demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of the region’s economic and transport infrastructure were discussed.

The sides stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

During the meeting, the implementation of the programs envisaged by the EaP investment package was discussed. In this context, the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin presented the current work and future plans. The programs are aimed at strengthening democracy in Armenia, stimulating the economy, developing SMEs and the spheres of energy, and infrastructure.