Charles Michel to meet Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders next week – EU Council

President of the European Council Charles Michel on Wednesday, April 6, the Council informs.

“Charles Michel will have a joint meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, according to the weekly schedule published on the website of the EU Counsel.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides are yet to confirm the information.

Charles Michel held a meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels on December 14.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan then reaffirmed the agreement on relaunching the railway. Reference was made to the possible steps aimed at carrying out demarcation and delimitation of the borderline, as well as trust-building between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On February 4, a remote meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place with the mediation of the President of France, a Minsk Group Co-Chair country, Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.