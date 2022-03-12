Armenian FM briefs EU’s Borrell on ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The interlocutors hailed the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership.

Reference was made to the humanitarian situation in Artsakh. In this regard, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians legally held hostage in Azerbaijan, provision of unimpeded access to international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh, the need to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, drew the colleague’s attention to the attempts of the Azerbaijani side to exert psychological pressure on the civilian population in Artsakh, to create artificial problems in restoring vital infrastructure.

Both sides attached importance to taking measures to de-escalate the situation. The parties exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

The interlocutors also touched upon regional and international security and stability issues.