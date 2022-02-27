Russian delegation in Belarus for talks with Ukraine – Peskov

The Russian delegation has arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainian side, press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Pesko has said, TASS reports.



He said the Russian delegation comprises representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration.

“We are ready to start these negotiations in Gomel,” Peskov said.

Minsk has made all necessary preparations for the negotiations in Gomel, a spokesperson for the Belarussian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told RIA Novosti.