44-day war: New film documents recruitment of mercenaries to fight against Artsakh

44-day war: Mercenaries – the new documentary produced by the Orbeli Information-Analytical Center of the Public Relations and Information Center SNCO of the RA Prime Minister’s Office refers to the recruitment of mercenaries by Azerbaijan (with the support of Turkey) to fight against Artsakh.

Back in the first Artsakh war, in 1993-94, according to various sources, 1000-3000 Afghan mercenaries fought in the Azerbaijani army. In 2020, Syrian mercenaries who had moved to Azerbaijan before the war participated in the hostilities.

Based on facts, information of investigative bodies and expert analysis, the film 44-day war: Mercenaries documents the participation of Turkey and Syrian mercenaries in the war.