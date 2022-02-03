Yerevan hosts Armenian-Austrian business forum, MoU on cooperation signed

The foreign Ministers of Armenia and Austria Ararat Mirzoyan and Alexander Schallenberg participated in the opening of the Armenian-Austrian business forum today.

Minister Mirzoyan said in his opening remarks that “the conference is a really wonderful opportunity to fix the current level of the Armenian-Austrian economic relations, to deepen it, to establish mutually beneficial new business relations, and to bring the economic relations between the two countries in general to a new quality.”

“We in Armenia are taking all steps to ensure the necessary favorable environment where economic relations and business, in general, can feel comfortable. In this regard, I would like to mention the development of democratic institutions in Armenia, the fight against corruption, the establishment of free, truly competitive market relations. These are the minimum necessary conditions where the business can and should feel comfortable,” the Minister said.

He emphasized that Armenia has certain economic advantages and has had achievements in recent years, especially in the field of innovative technologies. He mentioned “Armat” laboratories, TUMO creative centers, noting that the successful experience of TUMO is now applied in Paris, Berlin, Moscow, Beirut, Kyiv and Tirana.

“I think the possibility of opening TUMOs in Vienna and elsewhere can be considered,” he added.

The Minister reminded that Armenia is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and added that businessmen can use the advantage of its 180-million market.

During the business forum, the protocol of the 8th sitting of the Armenian-Austrian intergovernmental commission on scientific-economic and scientific-technical cooperation was signed, as well as memorandums of cooperation between Armenian and Austrian companies.