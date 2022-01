On the occasion of the Army Day, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, accompanied by members of the Government and other high-ranking officials, visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the Homeland’s independence.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen freedom fighters.