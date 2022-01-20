Armenia poses no preconditions for delimitation: Yerevan responds to Azerbaijani FM’s claims

The Armenian side has no preconditions when it comes to delimitation, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress.

“It’s about agreements,” the Spokesperson said in response to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s statement that “Yerevan’s preconditions for starting delimitation are unacceptable for Baku.”

“A trilateral statement issued by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sochi on November 26 states that the parties agreed to “take steps to increase security and stability on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and move towards the formation of a trilateral commission for delimitation and demarcation.” This agreement was reaffirmed and an agreement on starting a process of withdrawing troops was reached during the December 14 trilateral meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels mediated by the President of the European Council,” Hunanyan said.

Therefore, he added, the proposals of the Armenian side are not about preconditions, but about implementing the agreements reached.

“The Republic of Armenia believes that the delimitation process must be launched as soon as possible in accordance to the abovementioned agreements,” the Spokesperson concluded.