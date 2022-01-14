Russia to present Armenia’s proposals on border delimitation commission to Azerbaijan – Lavrov

Russia will convey to Azerbaijan the proposals of Armenia regarding the commission for the delimitation of the border between the two countries with its subsequent demarcation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021.

“Just yesterday, I talked to my Armenian colleague who had new proposals, we are passing them on to Baku. We will look at how to have it (the commission) work as soon as possible,” he said.

“It is optimal to create this commission by including issues on its agenda that need to be addressed as a matter of priority,” Lavrov added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry siad Baku and Yerevan are making their proposals regarding the creation of the commission, but disagreements on this issue remain.

“In order to create the commission, it is necessary, first of all, to agree on the conditions. These conditions are being discussed now. There are differences there,” the minister continued.

Upon the conclusion of a trilateral meeting in Sochi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “agreed to work towards the creation of a bilateral Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties.”