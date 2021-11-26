Leaders of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan adopt joint statement

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev have adopted a joint statement upon the conclusion of trilateral talks in Sochi.

During a meeting in Sochi on November 26, 2021 the parties discussed the implementation of the November 9th statement on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the statement of January 11, 2021 on the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region.

“We reaffirmed their commitment to further consistent implementation and unconditional observance of all the provisions of the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 in the interests of ensuring stability, security and economic development of the South Caucasus, and agreed to intensify joint efforts aimed at the earliest possible solution of the remaining issues arising from the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021,” the statement reads.

The leaders noted the significant contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to stabilizing the situation and ensuring security in the region.

“We agreed to take steps to increase the level of stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and to work towards the creation of a bilateral Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia with its subsequent demarcation with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the parties,” the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia stated.

“We highly appreciated the activities of the Trilateral Working Group, established in accordance with the Statement of January 11, 2021, under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation to unblock all economic and transport links in the region. We emphasized the need to launch specific projects as soon as possible in order to unlock the economic potential of the region.,” they continued.

The Russian Federation will continue to provide all necessary assistance for the normalization of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, creating an atmosphere of trust between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, as well as building good-neighborly relations in the region.