Armenia notifies CSTO about Kazakh President’s request to end peacekeeping mission

The Armenian side has informed the CSTO Secretariat about Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s request to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Nikol Pashinyan to end the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan from January 13, CSTO informs.

According to the CSTO Secretariat, the order of withdrawal of peacekeeping forces will be decided on January 13 during the session of the Council of CSTO Defense Ministers that will be held in a video conference format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier today that the withdrawal of forces would begin on January 13.