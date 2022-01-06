12 law enforcers killed, over 300 injured in Kazakhstan unrest

Twelve law enforcement officers were killed in clashes with protesters in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Another 353 were injured, 24.kg reports.

Kazakh Khabar TV quotes the city commandant’s office as saying that one body was decapitated as of 13:00 local time.

The office described it as a “proof of the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.”

The law-enforcement bodies are carrying out what they call an “antiterror operation” in the city.

The collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been deployed to Kazakhstan to help “stabilize the situation” in the country.

The peacekeeping forces include subdivisions of the Armed Forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The protests were first sparked by rising fuel prices but have broadened to include political grievances.

President Tokayev accused foreign-trained “terrorist gangs” of being behind the unrest.”





