Armenia interested in signing a peace treaty – PM

Armenia is interested in a peace treaty and a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an online press conference.

“We are interested in signing a peace treaty and starting negotiations on it,” he said.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have recently proposed a negotiation agenda, and one of the points refers to the peaceful and comprehensive settlement. Yes, we are interested in it, and we have not refused and will not refuse to talk about it,” the Prime Minister noted.

“If we have declared we want to open an era of peaceful development for the country and the region, it will be illogical if we say we don’t want to listen about a peace treaty,” Pashinyan said.

Of course, he added, “the peace treaty – a comprehensive settlement, a comprehensive peace treaty – is among our important goals.”

“We have not refused from discussions and we are not going to. In a wider sense, all the negotiations, everything we are talking about is about the possible provisions of that peace treaty,” PM Pashinyan noted.