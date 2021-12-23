Armenian Government to provide over AMD 128 million for preservation of cultural monuments and artefacts

The Armenian Government will provide funds to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports for the fortification, repair, restoration of a number of monuments, excavations, preservation of the leather shoe dating back to 3600-3500 BC found at Areni-1 cave.

During today’s sitting the executive okayed the redistribution of funds envisaged by State budget 2022 to ensure about 128.5 million AMD (over $260 thousand) for the purpose.

A special display case will be prepared to preserve the show. Due to the fact that the shoe was not been properly restored and due to the lack of appropriate humid conditions, the leather has somewhat dried, has undergone external changes and deformed. These changes can lead to the deterioration of the leather.