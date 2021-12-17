The US welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meetings in Brussels

The United States welcomed the recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Spokesperson for the Department of State Ned Price said in a Twitter post.

“We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region,” he added.

President of the EU Council Charles Michel hosted a meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on December 14 on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev held another meeting at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.