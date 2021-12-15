Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan reaffirm the agreement on reopening of rail communication

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to continue the contacts.

The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place in Brussels.

The process of fulfilling the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, and November 26 were discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for the full implementation of the above-mentioned statements, in particular, emphasizing the need for an immediate solution to humanitarian issues, ensuring the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other civilians. Reference was made to the work aimed at opening regional communications.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan reaffirmed the agreement on the reopening of the rail communication. Accordingly, the railway will operate in accordance with internationally accepted customs and border rules, on a reciprocal basis, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries. Armenia will have access by rail to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Concrete steps were taken to reduce tensions in the region.

Reference was made to possible steps aimed at demarcation, delimitation, and mutual trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to continue contacts.