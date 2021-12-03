Artsakh citizen gets lost, crosses to territory under Azerbaijani control

The National Security Service (NSS) of the Artsakh Republic is taking measures to return the Artsakh citizen who came under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces after getting lost, NSS said.

Today, at around 13:00, the National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh was informed about the disappearance of a 65-year-old resident of the town of Chartar in Artsakh’s Martuni region.

The measures taken on the basis of the alarm revealed that the citizen of Artsakh got lost in the territory under the control of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was detained by the latter.



The incident was immediately reported to the Russian peacekeepers. Negotiations are currently underway to return the citizen.