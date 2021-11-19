Six Armenian troops confirmed killed in action on November 16

The Armenian ministry of Defense has confirmed the death of six servicemen in the battles following the attack of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border zone.



The servicemen have been identified as Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan (born in 1990), contract servicemen Junior Sergeant Meruzhan Harutyunyan (born in 1991), Gurgen Sargsyan (born in 1991) Junior Sergeant Artur Martirosyan (born in 1988) and David Amiryan (born in 1980). The identity of another killed soldier is still being found out.

With the mediation of the Russian side, intensive work is under way to return the captives and to find the missing.

As of 10:00 on November 19, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and controlled by the Armenian Armed Forces.